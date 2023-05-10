Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 72.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $7.93 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

