Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Minerva Price Performance

Minerva stock remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Minerva has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

