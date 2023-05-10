Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Minim stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 8,206,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,403. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.25). Minim had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Minim will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned 3.37% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

