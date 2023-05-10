Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company’s revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 1,092,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,514. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

