Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.42 million. Model N also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Model N Stock Down 1.2 %

Model N stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 217,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,556. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Model N by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

