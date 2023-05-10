monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 7%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.37 and last traded at $124.35. 430,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 674,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.
monday.com Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.70.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
