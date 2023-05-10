Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $184.33 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $184.33 million and $3.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00055983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 629,220,479 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

