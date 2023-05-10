Moore Capital Management LP Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 785.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,358 shares of company stock valued at $15,444,130. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Shares of IT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,837. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

