Moore Capital Management LP Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,308,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

URI stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.96. 449,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,349. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

