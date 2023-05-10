Moreno Evelyn V Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 62,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Price Performance

About Nomura

Shares of Nomura stock remained flat at $3.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

