Moreno Evelyn V Takes $206,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

GIB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

