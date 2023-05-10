Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,600. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,533,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,156,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 413.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

