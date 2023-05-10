Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of THOR Industries worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,584. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

