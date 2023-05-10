Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 31,017,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,219,087. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

