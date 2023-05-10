Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.85.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,226,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,141,137. The stock has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.