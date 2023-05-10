Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock worth $26,718,251. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

ISRG traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.65. 490,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,838. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.93. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.