Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,840 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $375.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.