Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.7% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,583 shares of company stock valued at $80,632,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.08. 908,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $358.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

