Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 195,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,451,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of META stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $231.63. 11,851,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,611,961. The company has a market capitalization of $593.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.