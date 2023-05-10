Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. 28,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,856. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $644.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%. The company had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.