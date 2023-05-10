Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. 28,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,856. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $644.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%. The company had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

