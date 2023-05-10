NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 395.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 688,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 1.52. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

