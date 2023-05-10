Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in April

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the April 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.7 %

NTOIY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Neste Oyj

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTOIY. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.