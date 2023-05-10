Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 1,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 91.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 60.7% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

