Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.41. 234,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,672. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

