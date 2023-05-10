Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in April

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the April 15th total of 624,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,083,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Nintendo by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,053. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.46. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

