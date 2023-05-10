Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Down 10.5%

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Rating) shares fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 122,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 63,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is the James Bay Project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the northern Ontario, Canada.

