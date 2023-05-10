Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 66,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 24,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Nippon Steel Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

