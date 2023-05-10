NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC) SVP Sells $318,420.78 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIMC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,199. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $96.63 and a one year high of $121.81.

