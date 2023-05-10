Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.56

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 29778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Nitori Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.87.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

