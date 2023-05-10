NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 103,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 70,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

