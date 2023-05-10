NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW) Short Interest Update

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 604.8% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVACW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,042. NorthView Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $106,000.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

