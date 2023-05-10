NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.98 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
