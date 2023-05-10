NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XSNX remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

