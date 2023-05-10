NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,781,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

