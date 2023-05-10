NTV Asset Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFUS stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

