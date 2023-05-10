Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading Up 4%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) was up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

About Nufarm

(Get Rating)

Nufarm Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of crop protection products. It operates through the Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment deals with the manufacture and sale of crop protection products used by farmers to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.