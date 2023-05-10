Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.20

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$84.20 and last traded at C$84.40, with a volume of 557045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.14.

Nutrien Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$98.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.2332896 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

