Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.