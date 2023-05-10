Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

