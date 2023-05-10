NVE Co. (NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on May 31st

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

