Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Down 1.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

