Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $316.98 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $316.98 million and approximately $37.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05245598 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $20,216,025.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

