Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,832,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,325,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after buying an additional 366,595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,032,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 615,042 shares during the period.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

