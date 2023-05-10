Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

