Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

