Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

