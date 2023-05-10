Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases Shares of 3,900 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,956 shares of company stock worth $56,900,577. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APO opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.