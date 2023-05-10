Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.75.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

