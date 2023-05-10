Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $44.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

