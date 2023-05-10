Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.3 %

ODC stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

